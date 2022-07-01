SJA Marks 65 Years Of Service

St John Ambulance has been supporting the local communities by operating and providing a free emergency ambulance service, first aid education and volunteer’s services.

These have proven to be vitally important in improving our healthcare and supporting better health outcomes for the people of PNG.

Chief Executive Officer, Matt Cannon urged his staff during the day to reflect on how they had contributed to the mission of saving lives and providing communities with excellence in health care and health education.

“Take time to deeply reflect on the contribution you are making to the St John team and achieving our shared mission to serve others. You should be proud of the work do every day in saving lives.

“Our sincere thanks to the supporters and partners of St John for their tireless efforts in aiding and supplementing the vital lifeline St John extends through its ambulance services,” Cannon said.

The National St John Ambulance Council of PNG congratulated and commended its hardworking ambulance officers, staff, and volunteers in NCD and the regional stations around the country.

“Covering 65 years in the country is a milestone success. Today should remind us of all the work we do and the service we provide for our fellow citizens of Papua New Guinea.”

The St John day was commemorated with a staff luncheon and fun games and activities for rest of the day.