SJA First Aid Training

The Emergency First Aid Course includes a combination of theory and practical simulations of real-life emergency scenarios. It teaches a range of first aid skills including CPR, first aid equipment, and alternatives that can be used in rural PNG.

Sil Namora, a third-year Political Science student, and Geita Taviri, a fourth-year Biological Science student at the University of Papua New Guinea were introduced to the SJA Emergency First Aid Course at the event.

Geita commended the trainer and the intensity of the program.

Interacting with SJA booth Sales Customer Officer, Renatha Pande and Communications Technician Bonaventure Witio, Geita said he learned how to use first aid equipment properly and also how to perform CPR and how to use the voice prompt defibrillator.

Geita emphasized that people often forget how important it is to know first aid, and that not many people know its significance and going through the training, highlights its importance.

Sil Namora, said the First Aid training is great and very helpful. She shared a personal reason for her interest in first aid, having lost her father to a heart attack. Sil believes that having basic first aid knowledge could have made a difference in her family's ability to help him.

Both Geita and Sil, are enthusiastic about their involvement in first aid training, and volunteering opportunities within the ambulance service.