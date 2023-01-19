SJA ENB new ambulance reservists

They now join the five St John professional ambulance officers and SJA ambulance advanced life support nurse based at the Kokopo Ambulance Station.

Chief Executive Officer for PNG SJA Matt Cannon thanks Governor Marum, Digicel Foundation, PNG Fire Service, East New Britain Provincial Government, St Mary’s Vunapope and ENBPHA for supporting and participating in this program.

He added that a proper graduation ceremony will take place later this month on 24 January.

The new recruits boost the resilience and capacity to respond to every day emergencies in East New Britain and are forced to be deployed as part of a Provincial Health Authority coordinated health response in the event of significant disaster in the province.