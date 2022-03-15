SJA Emergency Crew Attacked

This incident has prompted the Chair of St John, Dame Jean Kekedo to ask the government to make amendments to the St John Act of 1976, to make it illegal to obstruct or hinder ambulance officers performing their duties.

The incident happened at around 3.30am in Kaugere on Saturday, when an ambulance crew was responding to an emergency near the Kaugere basketball area. It was reported that two males who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, confronted the emergency crew.

One of the males was seen thrashing large metal poles at the officers preventing them from proceeding to the emergency site.

Whilst police had responded and apprehended the two suspects, the incident left St John staff emotionally shaken by such act of violence, though unharmed.

Dame Kekedo said currently there is no legislation stating it is illegal to prevent ambulance officers to perform their duties.

Therefore she is calling for a review of legislation to specifically make it illegal to obstruct St John Ambulance Officers performing their duties, to save lives and serve humanity in PNG.

“Every day our professional ambulance officers are putting their lives on the line, coming face to face with risk and violence so that others may live. Obstructing a paramedic or ambulance officer is categorically unacceptable and put lives at risk,” she concluded.