Sixty-six graduate as Community Health Workers

It was a combined graduation for students who were unable to graduate in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the 2021 batch.

The combined 43rd and 44th graduation started with mass, followed by the presentation of certificates and awards, the next day.

Bishop of Mendi Bishop Donald Lippert, said like Jesus, the work of community health workers is important in showing compassion, providing comfort and healing towards the afflicted.

Principal Cathy Lepi Pilang stressed that there needs to be more church and government partnerships, to better run institutions like CHW training schools.

Principal Pilang said CHW schools are inadequately funded, even though they produce health professionals who are vital in PNG’s health system.