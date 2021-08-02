Siwai Culture Show Launch

This is an initiative of the Siwai people, supported by the South Bougainville District Development Authority, in partnership with the National Cultural Commission (NCC).

NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda, said it is important that people realize that culture is one of the most important assets in this country.

Kilanda congratulated Timothy Masiu, Member for South Bougainville and Minister for Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), for initiating this important event. He ensured that the NCC is ready to help develop art and culture in South Bougainville.

Member for Samarai-Murua and Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Isi Henry Leonard was there to present the certificate and officially launch the Siwai Cultural Show.

Minister Leonard said, “I congratulate the minister for having the vision and the drive to make prominent and realize culture in his electorate and making it one of those important agendas for it to be launched and to be realized especially in the South Bougainville.”

He Kilanda and the NCC for elevating culture and making it more prominent especially amidst the pandemic. Minister Leonard said PNG has an array of diverse cultures and that is what sets it apart from the rest of the world.

Minister Masiu thanked those who made the launch possible and successful, and he also conveyed his support to Kilanda, the NCC and the Tourism Minister for their vision promoting tourism through culture.