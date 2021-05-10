 

Sir Julius checks on projects

BY: Loop Community
05:30, May 10, 2021
New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan, visited the Tanir Group of Islands to check on service delivery and infrastructure development in the area.

Sir Julius visited Nisnis on Anir Island to get an update on the status of the Babase health centre and the mobilisation efforts for the Anir ring road.

The Governor also continued his inspection at Tanga on progress for the Malendok and Boang roads. Work on both roads have not been completed.

Sir Julius returned back to the mainland and is preparing for the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting on Tuesday.

The Governor, along with PEC members, will be getting their COVID-19 Astrazeneca vaccination shots on Tuesday, launching the rollout of the vaccine in the province which is being administered through the Provincial Health Authority in collaboration with Newcrest Mining and UNICEF.

