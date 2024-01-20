Sir Brian Bell Foundation donates books

SBBF presented three School Library Kits, each containing a treasure trove of 1000 books, to the Niugini Good Samaritan Foundation (NGSF).

The School Library Kits were procured from Buk blong Pikinini by SBBF and were officially handed over to NGSF by the Sponsorship Manager of SBBF, Leon Gawi.

Expressing deep gratitude, Kame Nera of NGSF highlighted the significance of the contribution, stating, “This gift is not just a collection of books; it’s a gateway to knowledge, a tool that will empower our students and pave the way for a brighter future.”

He emphasized the profound impact this donation would have on four fortunate schools in the Western province, foreseeing not only filled libraries but also enriched hearts and minds of students.

Mr. Nera was grateful for the partnership with SBBF and BBP, which will undoubtedly make a lasting difference in the lives of the children they serve.

Buk bilong Pikinini expressed their gratitude for the collaboration with SBBF, emphasizing the opportunity it provides to support other dedicated NGOs in the education sector.