Sir Brian Bell Foundation – Queenpads Key Delivery Partner 2023

Queenpads Founder, Anne Shirley Korave was pleased to receive once again the on-going support of the Sir Brian Bell Foundation as it will be targeting school girls, women in communities, marginalized and vulnerable women, and young girls and even extended to working women in Papua New Guinea.

She said: “This partnership has come a long way, and is continuing to meet the silent needs, and care for the special days of menstruators in the country.”

Queenpads MH Programs involves Education and Awareness on Menstrual Health and Hygiene, distribution of reusable sanitary cloth-pads and other Queenpads products in PNG.

The Queenpads Awareness team will be conducting sessions commencing February and will end in October 2023, targeting 50 selected schools, 15 communities and 20 workplaces in 12 provinces equally spread in four regions of the country.

Bronwyn Wright commented, “We support Health and Education in PNG, and in doing so we start with our employees and extend to schools and communities too. Menstrual Health is an essential part of women’s health hence we are pleased to show care through Queenpads programs.”

Thousands of school girls have missed class due to no access to decent sanitary facility and products to manage their special days – and because of the taboos and cultural barriers many do not seek support or assistance and end up staying home during school days affecting their learning performance.

There are so many young women, mothers in communities or suburbs that are choosing alternative options due to no access of menstrual products or proper WASH/Change facility just to get home chores done or to fend for family needs selling at market or gardening.

Through SBBF support and in collaboration with other partners, Queenpads hope to reach 10,000 women and young girls sharing useful menstrual health and hygiene information with them, and giving them an alternative PNG-owned and PNG Made sustainable product that will be useful safe for up to five years.