SIGNIS World Congress back on track

The SIGNIS World Congress 2022 which was postponed for some time now, will run from 15th - 19th August, 2022. Fr. Ambrose Pereira sdb, Secretary for Social Communications from the Catholic Bishops Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, is one participant from Papua New Guinea.

SIGNIS is a Roman Catholic lay ecclesial movement for professionals in the communication media, including press, radio, television, cinema, video, media education, internet and new technology. It is a non-profit organization with representation from over 100 countries.

Fr. Ambrose shared some of his experience in Korea, comparing it to Papua New Guinea where he lives and serves as a missionary of the Don Bosco society of religious.

“The serenity and calmness of the place is very different to my daily experience in Papua New Guinea,” Fr Ambrose said.

The theme aptly chosen for the Congress is: ‘Peace in the digital world’.

The study sessions will deal with – hyper connectivity, fake news, protection of our common home, etc. The speakers are from different countries across the globe. It will be a hybrid conference of face-to-face meetings and virtual conferences, a metaverse platform opening in a cyber-world, a mixed-media conference to be transmitted via YouTube, Zoom, Metaverse & Television.