Sharing Christmas hope and joy

The families consisting of more than sixty people both young and old were visited on Wednesday 9th December, by the ‘Sisters of Charity of St Anne' (SCSA) Congregation in Gerehu, staff of Caritas PNG and the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNGSI.

During the short visit, children were treated to the delight of having Santa Claus in their midst as Stephanie Keikei, an assistant of the Congregation, dressed in the red and white suit and presented candies to all.

The program proper started with Olivianna Fonataba delivered the opening remarks on behalf of the camp leader, followed by a word of prayer from Pastor Bas Fairio.

Sr Mary Joseph SCSA, Principal of St Anne Elementary School in Gerehu, reminded families that were gathered, of the reason for celebrating Christmas. She said it is a time of rejoicing and hope for the Son of God.

“This is a time of happiness because as we are called to remember Jesus’ birth in the manger, and in doing so we are required to share and spread this same happiness with others who are less fortunate,” she said.

In her reflection of the meaning of Christmas, she also acknowledged the current poor standard of living experienced by the camp dwellers, especially the children. She called on the Government and responsible authorities to look into these matters and address their problems.

“We cannot keep denying and ignoring them as they are not part of PNG because they also deserve the right to have good life and fair treatment,” she added.

Sr Gracy Panakkal SCSA, Officer-in-Charge and Nurse at St Paul’s Clinic in Gerehu, recalled her past experience of services in Manila Philippines, providing rations and medical services to the poor, and said it was an honour to be here in PNG serving its communities.

Donatus Nahak, Refugee Resettlement Officer of Caritas PNG, said the visit was intended to show solidarity despite the difficulties and was to foster and strengthen the already existent friendship between the camps and the Catholic Church.

“Although COVID-19 is still causing mayhem around the world and worries for our people here, we are prepared to share with them their suffering as exiles who fled their home country due to persecution just as Christ did,” he said.

Pentana Bonggoibo, Youth Leader of the Rainbow West Papua Camp in charge of guiding young people away from negative practices, expressed his thanks to the Religious Congregation but pleaded for more outreach programs that emphasized the importance of education.

“I work closely with the youths in my camp and although some of them have been sponsored to do short training courses, many are still left lingering and this is a direct factor that causes them to lose interest and sight of the importance of education. They have to be reminded and empowered to never lose hope,” he said.

The day’s program ended with closing prayer by Sr Ancy John SCSA, Secretary of Right Relationships in Ministry of the Catholic Bishops Conference.