Shady Rest Hotel donates to hospital

These include hospital bedding for patients and toiletries. Many corporate friends of POMGen have come forward with variety of gifts and one of the recent ones is the Shady Rest Hotel.

Shady Rest Hotel donated 60 cartons of Dove Soap to the Port Moresby General Hospital to support the needs of patients admitted to the hospital.

Marketing Manager, Wesley Watuna stated that a strong community is built on the foundation of good health.

“To say we are proud of what our good Friends of POMGen is doing is an understatement. We are thankful to FOPG for accepting our donations, in kind, and more so for a relationship that we look forward to foster for many years to come. We are honored to be a Friend of POMGEN,” Watuna said.

Friends of POMGEN thanked Mr Watuna and his team for their contribution and friendship and look forward to working together to support the operational needs of the hospital.

FOPG also extended their appreciation to other corporate friends and individuals who continue to show their support whether it be in cash or kind or responding to our emergency appeals online.