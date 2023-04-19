Seminar delivers capacity building skills

Delegates include super Maramas and their office bearers from circuits including Morobe, Port Moresby, Manus, East Sepik, Northen, and Eastern Highlands. They joined the Madang circuit. The Madang United Church is hosting this significant program.

The Urban Region Bishop’s wife, Marama Elizabeth Harry said: “The theme was inspired during a meeting in 2021 by the URWM Mrs Ruga Morea by a scripture she quoted from Habakuk 2:3. From there the women’s ministry envisioned their unseen dream to become visible and possible and this program has made it a reality,” said Marama Harry.

URWM President Ruga Morea facilitated discussions on Leadership qualities and how these were important for women in mission and program planning, to enhance the work of the church and its communities.

URWM Coordinator Nunu Hamoka delivered a talk on communication including report writing, how to take meeting minutes, which are vital to those in administrative positions.

URWM Treasurer Loi Alu session included budgeting and banking.

The aim of the seminar was to align to the URWM objectives before it can file a report to the Urban Regional office.