Seigu school celebrates new infrastructure

This is an initiative of the Seigu High School board led by Chairman Tom Amero, who expressed gratitude to the former provincial government for its support funding of K175,000 for the school infrastructure grants.

The project, supported by the Eastern Highlands education director Wesley Albert, is part of a broader vision to enhance educational facilities across the province.

Richard Fino, executive officer of the Provincial Education Board (PEB), highlighted Albert's commitment to ensuring quality infrastructure, curriculum materials, and teachers’ access and equity, particularly in remote districts.

Fino also revealed plans to send teachers for upgrade programs at institutions like UoG, Divine Word University, and PNGEI, aiming to improve the quality of education. Additionally, incentives and increased leave fares are being provided to motivate and support teachers in the province.

However, Fino emphasized addressing discipline issues, stating that teachers with problems are being dealt with, as the administration aims to recruit and retain teachers based on performance.

Seigu Junior High School Principal, Ubize Notofo, highlighted the significance of the new administration building in addressing immediate challenges.

However, he appealed to the eight Members of Parliament from the province for financial support, especially regarding the intake of Grade 7 and 8 students starting next year, as the school serves children from all eight districts in the province.