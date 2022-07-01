Seafarers Day Observed

The Authority co-funded the fisheries college’s commemoration last Saturday, which included an Open Day.

This year marks the 12th Anniversary of the Day of the Seafarer with the theme “Your voyage-then & now. Share your journey”.

The International Day of the Seafarers which is annually observed on June 25, recognises the seafarers’ contribution and with recognition on the role that our seafaring men and women have contributed globally and domestically.

Most especially during the past two years where this very unprecedented time of COVID-19 pandemic, still presents a challenging working environment for both men and women seafarers.

As NMSA joined the college to observed this Day, it encourages all to acknowledge the hard work by our seafarers to the entire global community and this year’s theme celebrates these men and women’s maritime voyages and journeys.

The commemoration commenced as early as 5am on Saturday with a dawn dedication prayer then later saw students and teachers from the college as well as NMSA team parade the streets of Kavieng right through to the Fisheries College.

Shortly after that, an open day was staged which saw the fisheries students display their skills and knowledge about their fisheries and seafaring career to the public in Kavieng town.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), sanctioned the 25th June every year as the International Day of the Seafarer, in an effort to educate and raise awareness on the steadfast sacrifices and invaluable contribution that seafarers make to ensure the facilitation of world trade and economy.

NMSA observes this Day annually and this year is no exception. This year’s theme places emphasis on looking at seafarer’s voyages, what it includes and how has it evolved over time and what remains at the sea of seafarers’ reality.

This also provides an avenue for seafarers to share what resonates with them currently, whether it’s the crew change crisis being unresolved or the future of technology.

Acting General Manager/CEO, Patrick Korowa said seafaring is one of the oldest professions and continues to be an important profession, as it enables the efficient and effective movement of goods and supplies globally and locally.

Seafarers are often overlooked, invisible and under-acknowledged but their work is certainly indispensable.

He said this year’s campaign is fitting as it gives emphasis to the role those seafaring men and women and encourages them to tell their stories, so they can be appreciated and acknowledged of their contribution to the world’s growth and economy.