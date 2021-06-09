Scrapers for Charity

The funds will go towards the construction of a new building and purchase of machines and medical equipment for the Don Bosco Salesian Centre run by the Caritas Sisters, in South Sudan, Africa.

The launch took place recently, during the Salesian Mission Day celebrations held at the school under the slogan “One Father, One Family”.

The coconut scraper is an essential kitchen tool in every household here in Papua New Guinea and throughout the pacific. With the guidance of their instructors, students will be making the scrapers to sell at K50 each. The target amount that they are trying to reach is K10,000.

The project is part of the school’s concrete response to what the 2021 Salesian Mission Day is proposing- Mission Solidarity.

In his message during the launching of the project, Fr. Pedro Sachitula, Rector, said that the whole Educative Pastoral Community including the Association of Salesian Cooperators are together in this project.

“We live in each other, as a community, as a body, as a family we strengthen ourselves in the community.” He also posed an invitation to learn to live with others, one for others and one in others. Furthermore, he highlighted the theme: “One Father, one family’ as we have one Father and if we have one Father we are being called to live as one family,” he said.

Other fundraising activities will include a raffle draw and bingo. Fundraisings will run from June to October 2021.

Photo credit: DBTS