School Water Supply rehabilitated

The rehabilitation included the setting up of three additional hand washing stations to promote personal health and hygiene among staff, students and visitors, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, as well as other communicable diseases.

Western Province was amongst the first in Papua New Guinea to report a COVID-19 case and now has the third highest number of cases in the country.

IOM, UNFPA and UNICEF have been aiding North Fly District in Western Province with support from the UN Secretary General’s Multi-Partner Trust Fund to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOM’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) interventions complements Western Province’s efforts to manage COVID-19.

These interventions will also benefit targeted communities, health facilities and schools to rebuild after hazards induced by extreme dry conditions regularly experienced in the Province.