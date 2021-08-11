School completes First Aid Program

The ‘First Aid in Schools’ program is a joint initiative between the St John Ambulance and Sir Brian Bell Foundation that looks to educate grade nine students on basic first aid lifesaving skills. The aim and hope is that these lifesaving skills learnt may save a life or prevent illness or injury in an emergency anywhere.

The students recently graduated with certificates signifying the completion of the program, which concluded in October 2020.

St John Ambulance Regional Commander Jethro Philemon thanked the students for participating and encouraged them to use their new skills to help those who require assistance. He reminded them to also call the St John emergency number 111, which is in full service in the province.