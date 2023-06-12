School bags for Ahi students

Ahi Hope Foundation successfully completed the Ahi school pack distribution, which is part of the 2023 community social responsibility priority programs and projects.

The distribution took place over three days; starting on Friday, June 9th, and concluding on Monday, June 12th.

On the first day, grades 1-8 students from Wagang, Yanga and Butibam received their school packs.

Yalu and Hengali students received their packs the following day, while the distribution concluded at Kamkumung Village today.

The Ahi school pack distribution, which includes stationery, was funded through the K2.5 million dividend paid by Ahi Investment Limited to Ahi Prudential Development Limited.

The project cost K220,000, with the CSR manager of Ahi Hope Foundation, Willard Bogan, saying: “By providing these school packs, we are not only empowering students but also making a tangible contribution towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal on Quality Education and Zero Poverty.”

Building on this success, Ahi Hope Foundation is already planning a second wave of distribution before the opening of the 2024 academic year.

“The foundation remains committed to its mission of creating positive change and fostering educational opportunities for the children of Ahi.”