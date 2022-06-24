School Arson Suspects Nabbed

According to police, the suspects are seeking medical treatment at Modilon Hospital after they suffered severe burns during the arson. The two are under police watch.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the two would go in for questioning to confirm with police statements. He said other suspects have also been identified and be arrested soon.

PPC Rubiang said he wants the community leaders to help police bring in those involved. He said the burning of the mess had forced the school to close.

School Principal, Ruben Numunepe said the suspects are among the 20 students suspended for consuming liquor in the school a week before the burning.

Meantime, the school resumes classes next term when a new school mess is completed.

Mr Numunepe said the students have missed out a lot but teachers will try their best to catch up on lessons in term three.