Scholarship For ‘Future Teachers’

A scholarship scheme set up aims to increase the number of female teachers specialising in teaching Math and Science subjects.

The scheme comes under the "Boosting Education Standards Together" (PNG) programme led by the Department of Education and non-profit organization Save the Children Fund as the grant agent. Nine of the 10 students are attending St. Peter Channel Catholic College (SPCCC) in Kokopo, East New Britain Province. The other is attending the Pacific Adventist University in Port Moresby.

At the launch of the scholarships early this year, Newcrest's Communications and External Relations Manager, Ruth Waram, expressed that Newcrest was keen to contribute to growth and development in the province. A key, part of this was through investment in education.

The 10 female students come from the Kavieng and Namatanai districts of New Ireland and have parents who are either self-employed or subsistence farmers, who struggle to pay their school fees.

The students expressed how privileged they were to be selected to receive assistance from Newcrest Mining. Among them was 21-year-old, Ema Edward a first-year student at SPCCC who is studying Biology and Math.

“I am fortunate to be selected for this scholarship and it eases the burden on my parents who are self-employed and trying to manage school fees for 5 children," said Ema.

The Newcrest scholarship covers tuition fees, school facility fees, textbooks, boarding and annual home travel tickets. It will cover the full degree for four years from 2021-2024 on the criteria that the students meet the requirement for each semester.