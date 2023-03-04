Saving Wild Life at Nature Park

The day's 2023 theme is "Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation" and is a United Nations International Day.

“Papua New Guinea has some of the most spectacular and unique wildlife in the world, that is found nowhere else. And We are celebrating the strong partnerships with other NGOs around the world such as America's Association of Zoos and Aquariums SAFE campaigns, which stands for saving animals from extinction program, which help us in conserving PNG's unique tree kangaroos- we are thankful for these partnerships," said Dr Adrian Fowler, CEO of the Port Moresby Nature Park.

The Park is PNG's only internationally recognized and accredited wildlife Park in PNG and has three core pillars that drives and informs its activities. These are Education, Conservation and Recreation.

The Frog Release program is the second of its kind being done in the Park.

“Green Frogs are an excellent indicator of the health of the Environment. Our work involves caring for and breeding these beautiful animals in the Park and also Educating the public of the true national treasure that PNG holds in the country. There truly is nowhere else like PNG in the world!" said Ryan Reuma, Wildlife Officer specialised in frogs, snakes and lizards at the Port Moresby Nature Park.

The Park has programs focused on Animal Rescue, Rehabilitation, Release and Reproduction.

It is home to over 550 animal residents, 100 plant species and picnic huts for guests to enjoy nature in safe space in the capital city. It welcomes over 100,000 guests every year with over 27,000 being school students from elementary, primary and secondary attending in 2023.

It is open to the public every day.