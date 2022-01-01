Sapuka aid post completed

With funding from their Village Development Funds (VDF) managed by the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) Trust Administration, the project was completed at over K90, 000.

The aid post has a birthing room, medicine storage, consultation room and an indoor bathroom and flush toilet with water, gravity fed from a tank.

On October 17 2021, the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) CEO, Havini Vira organized an official handover ceremony witnessed by the Sapuka community, the Village Planning Committee (VPC) Chairmen from the surrounding Suki villages, Women Association Executives, government representatives, and OTDF staff.

Sapuka VPC Chairman, Keith Ani, encouraged the community to respect the building and the health workers who serve there and show support in keeping it maintained.

Located in the upper South Fly region of Western Province, the aid post will provide safe and dry storage for medical supplies, and for patients to be attended to for treatment in a decent building.