In attendance were UNITECH Alumni now working at Santos in Engineering to Surveying and Land Studies. The members of staff included Willie Arthur, Joyce Wereh, Angelyn Piso and Robert Igunga. They are seen here with UNITECH Vice Chancellor, Associate Professor Dr Ora Renagi OL, at the Stanley Hotel & Suites, Port Moresby.

Santos is proud of all its employees and is committed to building a highly skilled workforce through such partnerships with Papua New Guinean universities.