Sanitation facility for Buang

Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu witnessed the opening of a new model toilet (Water & Sanitation Health Program) and sanitation facility, including the ground breaking ceremony for a new ward office to house the roll-out of the program in the area.

Governor Saonu was accompanied by Buang LLG President Yang Napo, Healthy Island Village provincial program coordinator, Dr Justin Ruaming, along with representatives of the Morobe Provincial Government.

“It is my vision to see that villages in the rural areas of Morobe Province are kept healthy and hygienic so that health issues are kept at a minimal rate,” he stated.

“Like they say, prevention is better than cure and therefore a healthy village will produce a healthy child that will produce a healthy society and at the same time, reduce the burden from our struggling healthcare system.”

Saonu was pleased with the launch of the new model toilet system that not only accommodates a proper septic toilet system but is packaged with a wash basin.

He said the program, under the guidance of Dr Ruaming and team, will be rolled out in all 33 Local Level Governments of Morobe Province and is designed to capture the 600 plus villages of the province as well.

Buang LLG President, Yang Napo, praised the leadership of Governor Saonu, stating that this year, he has adequate funding (K700,000) to support such programs in his LLG.

He further praised the support given to the Buang High School mess and building redevelopment.

Napo said he will extend the Healthy Island Village program into the 20 ward areas of Buang and is keen to partner with Governor Saonu on several other development projects in the LLG.

Program coordinator, Dr Justin Ruaming, explained that after a two-week extensive awareness and training session with the people of the area, the launch now signifies they are ready to implement the program into all the wards of Buang LLG.