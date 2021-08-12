Sanctuary Hotel visit Cheshire

The hotel management and staff has lately extended a hand of kindness to needy individuals and communities in National Capital District, during hard times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second visit by Sanctuary Hotel staff and management to the Cheshire Disability Services at Hohola.

Project Officer for Cheshire Disability Services, Tom Sarwon said a group of Christian brothers back to 1965, ran the centre then it used to be known as Cheshire Homes for the disable. But later around 2010, the name changed to Cheshire disAbility Services to be more service oriented.

Many other partners have supported the Cheshire disAbility centre that help keep it operational and Sanctuary’s support and relationship started in 2017.

“When they started contributing in kind to the centre their support had been able to reach out to people with special needs,” Mr Sarwon said.

Josephine Boino, Sanctuary Hotel HR Manager said this is the second visit to Cheshire and their aim was to connect with the centre and identify where their needs are.

“We just don’t want to go out and give to people who that really need it,” she said.

The hotel staff and management donated adult diapers to the centre. Last visit was during Christmas when they brought a Christmas tree and treats for the residents.

Mr Sarwon said the centre has many needs especially to its infrastructure maintenance, this include the fencing around the property because it poses a security risk.