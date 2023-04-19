Samaritan Aviation extends service to Kikori

The partnership is aimed towards improving health services through Samaritan Aviation’s flight services ‘sea planes’ specifically for those in the areas not connected by roads or rural airstrips. This will be for the next five years in Gulf Province.

Kikori lies in the delta of the Kikori River at the head of the Gulf of Papua. Minister for Kikori, Soroi Marepo Eoe, has allowed Samaritan Aviation into Kikori to solve health service access into the area.

“We hope we will give you the type of support you need to get a new airplane or facilitate your activity in this part of the country. Today I would like to announce on behalf of my board and people of Kikori District that we are committing K100, 000 every year for the next five years to support you,” he stated.

Samaritan Aviation Medical Director, Dr. Chris Cooke acknowledged the commitment on behalf of the executive board as well as the founder Mark Palm for the support in their work to carry out health service in the Gulf Province.

“We have been around for 13 years and have committed our lives, ministry, goals and future in those who need help the most, who are not forgotten but underserved. We want to bring that access to help, we can turn a day’s journey into an hour journey instead where they can receive the live saving medication, vaccination, immunization, preventative health care. That’s our goal and our mission,” stated Dr Cooke.

He thanked KDDA and the Gulf Provincial Authority for committing to the dream to bringing open access to the people who need it most, people of the river deltas, water communities and those living often many times days away from help.

Samaritan Aviation have done two surveys this year in the Gulf Province and will be based at Kapuna Hospital in Gulf in the meantime.