Salesian family foster friendship through sports

The different year levels including the staff displayed their talents through their creative banners and on-field demonstration. Each of the eight teams had one of the following saints painted on their banners – St Tarcisus, St. Calungsod, St. Charles Lwanga, St. Frassati, St. Sanchez, St. Acutis and Bl. Zeferino – leading them onward as they marched onto the field.

Despite the blazing sun, students, Salesians and Salesian educators lined up for the start of the program.

Leon Nebanat of Gr.12 Rinaldi, and President of Savio Club led the national anthem and pledge. Raphael Dargam of ITC2 MVMA, and Religious Prefect, then led the Opening prayer.

Fr. Pedro Sachitula sdb, Rector of DBTS, encouraged the participants to take part in the different sporting codes and show their leadership skills. He reminded them of the objective of the day, which was to allow everyone to get to know themselves, their friends and to have fun together as a community, contributing wherever they are placed.

“Let us also use this day to celebrate with gratitude to God for good health and the freedom we now enjoy as it has been two years since we came together for celebrations as this due to Covid-19. If you find yourself always winning, give space to others to also win so everyone is happy,” he added.

Jeremiah Tenakanai of ITC2 Electrical A, a Sports Prefect then led the entire school in the Oath of Sportsmanship.

Representatives of the different year levels carried the intramurals’ torch in the wind, as suspense built up.

The Principal of DBTS, Martin Dai then lit the main torch signifying unity, teamwork, honesty, and sportsman then Fr. Pedro declared the intramurals open as everyone cheered with joy.

The field demonstration then commenced, with each team battling it out in the main arena.

Judges had the difficult task of judging, as each team displayed tremendous talent and skill in dance patterns and synchronized moves.

After lunch the different sporting activities of basketball, volleyball, soccer, futsal, rugby touch, soccer table and darts commenced.

The intramurals is an annual celebration held on the Feast of Saint Dominic Savio on May 6. This year it was pushed to the Feast of Mary Help of Christians, which falls on May 24th.

It is an event held to foster friendship, Salesian family spirit and good sportsmanship. The games continue in the weeks ahead.