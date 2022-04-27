Sago Dry Toilet Launched

The Sago Dry toilet was piloted under the Laurabada Hygiene and Sanitation programme that involved training of women under Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WaSH) programme.

The Sago Dry toilet is an appropriate technology based toilet featured for high water table areas has been implemented in parts of Western province.

Ward Member, Councilor Rarua Dikana initiated the project activities and was launched jointly by Motu Koita Assembly Chairman, Dadi Toka Jr and Councilor Dikana.

“Today is about acknowledging the good work that the ladies did over the last 6 months or so, the partnership we established with Sago will hopefully will bring in more of those activities into the communities for the betterment of the communities,” said Dikana.

It involved the members of the LTMC Women’s Fellowship. It was a training on Water & sanitation Hygiene facilitated by the Sago Network.

The Water & sanitation programme started out with 20 women and finished off with only 10 who remained committed and completed the four weeks training.

“Lot of people enquired about it because it doesn’t look like toilet. It looks like a small building because it looks very, very decent,” said Arua Vani Morea who is one of the project recipient.

Sago Network Project Manager for NCD/Central, Helen Torie said this program is funded under the Canada Fund small grants out of, their High commission in Australia.

A complete structure of one Sago Dry Toilet costs around K5000 through the project.

“The six months program commenced in November 2021 and ended early this month. The program was based on increasing the participation of women, in community led development program through the WaSH training and installation of the sago dry toilets. We also got them to be trained to install solar lights,” added Torie.

Sago Network also has a similar project ongoing in Barakau Village of Central province.