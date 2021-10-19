Sacrament of marriage important

The public union of man and wife is one that lacks celebration and the factors that result in this matter involve bride price and related issues, inter-denomination marriages and the promiscuous practices prevalent in society, preventing Catholics from receiving the Sacrament of Marriage.

In Christ the King Parish located in Tetere, Solomon Islands, most of its marriages are traditional customary marriages, and many Catholics have suffered in their faith and sacraments because of these practices.

Parish priest for Christ the King Parish, Fr Robinson Parapilly said that he has witnessed many men and women come to the parish to receive a blessing from the priest during the Holy Communion distribution, and in doing so, have failed to receive the person in their lives, Jesus.

He said that even as a parish priest it was painful to see good and active Catholics endure this anguish and pain in their lives and therefore ventured into their lives to help them understand their situations, deal with their problems and resolve issues they are facing.

Having gone through faith formation with mothers and fathers a few times, Fr Robinson and his team successfully organized a 3-day marriage preparation course that began on 15 October for the 23 couples married by custom.

The parish members covered many topics during the course period and the information disseminated to the registered couples found them to be informative and much needed for marriage preparations.

The participating couples said the course helped them understand the importance of the sacrament and with receiving these instructions, they know how better to resolve issues.