Rural outreach programs are critical

The outreach program improves training in clinical and public health arenas, by exposing medical students to hands-on patient experience. For community health promotion projects in rural settings and also showing them opportunity for future carrier pathways, explained Professor Jerry Kuzma.

It involved a collaboration with the Madang Provincial Health Authority (PHA) who provided additional medicine and rapid tests; the Catholic Health Services (CHS) who supervised work done by Malala Health Center and local church leaders, who helped organize patients and nutrition research participants.

Under clinician ’ supervisors; Professor Kuzma and Dr. Marcella Yeou, the Year 4 medical students examined and managed a number of patients with various sicknesses.

The outreach included another six staff from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences and two students who progressed the staged nutrition action research within the community.

This included reporting on the mapping of nutrition status and behavior, and discussing with the local community on effective and acceptable interventions to improve nutrition status of children under 5-years of age and pregnant women.

It showed from the initial astrometric study that a high level of mild malnutrition and stunting among children in Malala communities. Therefore, this intervention study is expected to have a positive impact on the nutrition status of two vulnerable groups: children under 5 years of age and pregnant mothers.

Kuzma stated that healthcare outreach programs are critical in addressing healthcare disparities and improving the health outcomes of underserved rural communities. Such programs can also help improve the overall health and well-being of the community.