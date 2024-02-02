Rural elementary school begins year on a high note

The infrastructure was donated by John Swire & Sons Ltd (Swire) through the Swire Philanthropic Fund.

John Swire & Sons Ltd is a privately held company with a long association with PNG through its shipping arm, Swire Shipping, and for the last 50 years as a major shareholder in flag-carrying local conglomerate, Steamships Trading Company Ltd.

The classroom was formally opened and handed over to the school board and the Hula Community in a ceremony conducted at the school grounds on Wednesday 31 January 2024.

In his speech, the Finance Director of Steamships, Michael Scantlebury, shared that this project was a collaboration between Steamships staff and concerned members of Hula Village.

“Steamships has a long-standing relationship with the Hula Community which formed out of our staff regularly visiting this area for kiteboarding. Through this recreational activity, we learned of the plight of this school. This began conversations to explore options for how we could contribute towards the school’s redevelopment. Eventually, our proposal was supported by Swire, who asked Steamships to lead the delivery of the project on their behalf,” Scantlebury said.

Months of community engagement and planning were followed by building construction, which started in November 2023 and was completed on 31 December.

In accepting the keys to the new classroom, Vula’a Rivilina Elementary school board representative Kilavigi Ruga, thanked Steamships and Swire for recognising the need within the community.

“For many years, we’ve experienced funding challenges to carry out the repair and maintenance of our school classroom, but out of that difficulty, we’ve received this blessing. The partnership with Swire and Steamships enables us to implement the changes required since the education restructure and improve our school facilities for the benefit of our children,” Ruga said.

The total project value is K250,000 which covers a rural double classroom with teachers’ office space in between, 30 students’ desks, 2 teachers’ desks, chairs and shelves, blackboards and pinboards and freight, cartage and building contractor costs.

Vula’a Rivilina Elementary School is the first beneficiary of the Swire Education Infrastructure Programme (SEIP) fully funded by Swire and implemented by Steamships. The objective of the programme is to provide access to basic education for school communities in Papua New Guinea through the provision of education infrastructure.

This programme aligns with the major outcome areas of the National Education Plan 2021-2029 supporting the government's agenda to provide adequate school infrastructure to cater for the education structure change and infrastructure providing environments that are conducive to learning.