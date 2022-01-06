Rural Community Embrace Justice Services

The Foundation works closely with the European Union (EU) and the Wabag District Development Authority (DDA), reaching out to rural communities.

The Foundation focuses on supporting the local people and grassroots organizations. This approach is necessary as that is how real and transformative change occurs.

This initiative, with the support of Minister Tom, the Wabag District Development Authority, and other local organizations improves accessibility to better access to local judicial services.

In order to achieve success, through the generous partnership with the EU, the Tribal Foundation has completed a number of programs in these vital areas. They include providing “Village Court Official Training” to village and district court officials and police officers.

This training is concentrated on human rights, crime prevention, alternative dispute resolution all through emphasizing key laws and good dispute resolution. Ward Development Committees in Wabag have been trained on their roles and responsibilities. Ward Recorders were trained on the establishment of ward books for local level governments for data collection, research and evidence building.

The Tribal Foundation’s Project Coordinator, Tommy Aiok elaborates on the importance of these projects and the strategically significant partnerships.

“We are grateful to the EU and leadership of Minister Dr Tom, to have implemented most of the programs successfully over the last two to three years. Rural communities have better access to services within the law and justice sector following capacity-building programs conducted at community level,” Mr Aiok said.

He said supported by the Department of Justice and Attorney General (DJAG), the Foundation has improved the capacity of the village courts and local and district courts, by training their officers on SARV, human rights and crime prevention.

“The positive feedback from the participants has convinced us this training is extremely helpful. A number of village court officials told us they had never attended any similar training programs in over 40 years,” Mr Aiok said.

He said the importance of this program aims at improving accessibility to legal and community justice services. DJAG and other agencies in the law and justice sector provided the learning materials.

Tribal Foundation has also worked with other government agencies and institutions like the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, conducting training of the LLG ward councilors and ward recorders.

“We realized most ward councilors don't know their roles and responsibilities as per the LLG Act and other laws that apply to them in terms of the resolution of disputes and maintaining harmony and peace within wards or local communities.

“This program was an eye-opener for the majority of the 64 ward councilors of Wabag District, who previously lacked any level of formal training.”