Rural clinic serves over 50 patients

The program was run by a volunteer Health Extension Officer in association with Kumura Foundation’s rural outreach program from the 31st of March to the 1st of April in Madang.

The first day was health education and awareness on COVID-19, tuberculosis, family planning and general hygiene.

“About 30 people attended the awareness,” said CEO of the foundation, Vincent Kumura.

“Second day was patients’ triaging and treatment.

“Fifty-four patients were screened and treated, of which a 10-year-old girl was diagnosed with tuberculosis of lymph node hence, was referred the next day to Gembogl Health Centre.

“Most of the cases found were lower abdominal or back ache which may be caused by STI, poor hygiene or continuous strenuous activities.

“Today, as we were transferring the little girl to Simbu, a female patient who was carried to the road was suffering from acute-moderate shortness of breath possibly due to pulmonary tuberculosis. Both patients are well received at the referral health facilities.

“One was received at Denglagu and the other at Gembogl Health Centre.”