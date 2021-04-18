School principal Amos Kupaloma said establishing a new nursing school in the province will strengthen its health service, and those in the rural areas can be better served.

“The ground work which started in 2020 is progressing well nearing completion in 2022 where the infrastructures will be supported by Fly River Provincial Government and other stakeholders,” Mr Kupaloma said.

He said infrastructure includes four staff houses, an administration building, E-library, two dormitories and an extension of a classroom building for students.

The Rumginae rural hospital in North Fly District is run by the Evangelical Church of Papua New Guinea.

Established in early 1967, it has produced over 700 Community Health Workers.

Mr Kupaloma explained that the current CHW Training School will be changed into Rumginae Nursing school offering courses in both CHW and Diploma in general nursing next year.

He encouraged the provincial government to continue to lend a hand in the project.

Mr Kupaloma also said 2022 enrolment forms will be made available this month, with priority to be given to applicants from Western province.

Photo by: Jim John