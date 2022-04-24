Royal Papua Yacht Club, PNG Cancer Foundation

The RPYC has expressed its commitment to supporting the PNGCF as the major sponsor of the Gala.

In attendance of the launch was RPYC General Manager, Aaron Batts and PNGCF Executive Manager, Priscillar Napoleon on Thursday 21 April at the RPYC Clubhouse.

The RPYC has previously supported the work of the PNGCF by providing their venue and services for the foundation’s community outreach workshops. The workshops have contributed to developing and extending cancer awareness and public health programs within the country.

"The Royal Papua Yacht Club is happy to host the Gala Event in July together with the PNG Cancer Foundation. The RPYC would like to be involved in seeing an overall healthier community by increasing awareness programs and events throughout the country,” Batts said.

PNGCF CEO Napoleon while recognizing the continued support of the RPYC said, “It is a privilege to have the RPYC as its major sponsor for the gala dinner and for its continued support for events. We are so pleased for the continued support and partnership with the RPYC and look forward to working together in future cancer awareness initiatives.”

Napoleon added that this continued partnership with RPYC also facilitates the new partnerships they had engaged in such as that with Paradise Private Hospital.

“The hospital will provide a keynote speaker for the event who will focus the evening’s dialogue in the context of the theme ‘Close the Care Gap’ which is in line with our commitment to the 2021 – 2023 World Cancer Day campaign.”