Roku Villagers Seek Police for Youth Misbehavior

Central Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Laimo Asi was invited to and asked to conduct police patrols in the village and arrest offenders.

PPC Asi responded to the invite and visited the village on Monday where an open dialogue was established, allowing the villagers to voice their concerns.

Police were told that the main crime committed in this community was the vandalism of school properties in the village.

Asi acknowledged the concerns of the community and said the his men will not hesitate to arrest those involved when they are identified and reported to the police.

“We must learn to take care of public assets such as classrooms, electricity poles, roads, and health facilities that all villagers will benefit from,” he said.

He said classrooms must be well maintain for generations to be educated, work and bring back revenue to the community.

“Central Province has seen a decline in the number of students studying in higher education institutions because we got off to a bad start in primary school.”

PPC Asi warned youths that the police would not hesitate to pursue them if they break laws.

Meanwhile, the Roku Primary School board chairman, Moses Ray is happy to work closely with the police to fight crime in the village.