Rigo School Drive Awareness

ODF is part of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in schools, healthcare facilities and community for COVID-19 prevention response programme supported by the government of Japan and implemented by UNICEF PNG and Anis Foundation.

The purpose of the awareness was to inform the community about making proper toilets to ensure healthy lives for the children. The school has already received eight ODF toilets awaiting official opening.

The toilets have specific features of having ventilation, incinerator for female toilets and Tauruba school is one of the 40 selected schools in the Rigo district to benefit from this program will be used as a model for other schools and the communities.

Project Coordinator, Naomi Darei said the toilets are of world standard and they are creating awareness in the community because the students are the same children who go back to their community and accessing the toilets.

“So we are making sure the kids are safe in the school and so as in their respective communities,” she said

Ms Darei said dealing with people is dealing with their behaviour and attitudes and is the challenges they are facing. Now using community led total sanitation gets everyone involved.

“This morning we mobilized the students, teachers, the community leaders, ward councilor and the police from Kwikila station to be involved in the March, which covered 5km starting from Konegoma to Tolegele,” she said.

Anis Foundation is currently constructing a water dam, which will supply water to the school toilets and teachers’ residence.

“This dam will have two reserve tanks to pump our water right down to our toilets. Toilets that we have are Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) toilets, meaning they will be flush toilets with water running through them. It’s a nice program that we are running today,” said head teacher, Gugutu Wara.

The awareness campaign started in the morning at 9am. They used banners, posters and slogans to bring the message to the community with the support from the local ward member, Tau Wari.