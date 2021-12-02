Reviving Cocoa Farming

Chairman of Buluma Wakapopo Corporative Society, Steven Tolivut is taking the lead and inspiring his people to get back into cocoa as a means of diversifying their crops.

Tolivut has two hectares of cocoa blocks and is challenging his Buluma people to revitalize their run down cocoa blocks.

Seeing their interest, businessman Kevin Mansu made arrangements with the Office of the Cocoa Board to run training for the villagers to address issues regarding their rundown cocoa blocks.

Cocoa Board NGI Regional Extension Coordinator Graham Dikop and Albina Rurua, both came from East New Britain to conduct the training with assistance from Hugo Kuvoro, officer in charge of Kimbe Sub-branch Office.

The training covered information and processes educating the cocoa farmers on how they would sustain and maintain cocoa trees amidst CPB transmissions.

The Villagers were encouraged to increase cocoa production by following careful management practices to ensure quality dried beans are shipped to receive higher returns to improve their living standard.

They were told that unlike oil palm, cocoa is a friendly cash crop and can be planted alongside other fruit trees or vegetables like pineapple or banana, a practice known as inter-cropping.