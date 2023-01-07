Restore Gov’t Services

The vital services include the Paiam Hospital, Porgera Secondary and Primary Schools, Judicial Services and the District Administration office remain closed.

They have also made calls for the restart of Porgera Mine in 2023 as the economic impact of the mine closures continues to be a daily struggle for local small businesses and the informal sector in Porgera.

Porgera Women gathered at Porgera Development Authority office this week to collectively call on relevant authorities to restore essential government services and reopen Porgera Mine.

Porgera Women in Business President and Aumbi Lodge Owner, Elizabeth Iarume, says that restoration of government services in Porgera needs to be a priority for the National and Provincial Government.

Porgera District Women Association President Serah Erasi joined the call for restoration of government services by calling on the National Government and Barrick Niugini Limited to make it known on when the Porgera Mine will reopen as economic struggles of the people of Porgera drag onto fourth year since the closure of Porgera Mine.

Youth representative, Joy Tero speaking on behalf of impacted young girls and women of Porgera on the ongoing challenges faced as government services remain closed in Porgera.

Joy highlighted that young girls have been the main victims of kidnapping and rapes during tribal conflict and asked for a Police/ PNG Defense Force Barracks to be set up permanently in Porgera.