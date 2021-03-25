Remote communities positive on immunisation

measles, hepatitis B and tetanus.

More than half a million vaccine doses have been administered through the Accelerated Immunisation and Health Systems Strengthening or AIHSS program since 2019.

The AIHSS program includes supporting outreach clinics to remote communities and aims to increase routine immunisation coverage across the country.

Last year, nearly 100,000 children below the age of one received a pentavalent dose to build immunity against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and influenza B, while another 50,000 were protected against tuberculosis with the BCG vaccine.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority CEO, Dr Joseph Apa said delivering immunisations to the children of Papua New Guinea is an important public health measure.

“Immunisation is the best protective measure we have against vaccine-preventable diseases. By getting vaccinated, people protect themselves, their families and their communities – especially vulnerable or sick relatives.” Dr. Apa said.

The AIHSS program is a PNG Government initiative supported by the governments of Australia and New Zealand and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, with technical assistance from the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

This program is implemented by Provincial Health Authorities in partnership with immunisation support providers, non-government organisations and churches.

Australian High Commissioner Jon Philp said Australia is committed to partnering with PNG to deliver safe, effective vaccines throughout the country.

“PNG and Australia have partnered to improve routine immunisation coverage and this will continue through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“We’re working closely with the PNG Government and international partners to prepare for the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is now being administered in Australia and many countries around the world.” He said.

Earlier in March, the PNG Government gave regulatory approval for COVID-19 vaccines to be deployed in PNG and more than 500,000 doses are expected to be delivered by July 2021.