Relief supplies for Mt Bagana survivors

Its second and third eruptions occurred on the 15th and 17th of July respectively, affecting the local level government areas of Torokina, Wakunai and Kunua, in the respective districts of South, Central and North Bougainville.

The Autonomous Bougainville Government has estimated that the eruption has affected 8,111 people, with heavy ashfall polluting drinking water sources, destroying food gardens and closing schools.

The New Britain Palm Oil Foundation and Consort Express Lines have joined hands to support relief efforts with food and drinking water worth over K108,000.

Director of the foundation and New Britain Palm Oil Ltd’s country manager, Robert Nilkare, said the foundation, since its inception over 20 years ago, has been assisting in all kinds of disasters to assist communities that it operates in.

“We also operate on Buka Island, through one of our subsidiaries – Sime Darby Oils – we have a copra mill which produces coconut oil, which we export as well. We have one in Buka and also one in Madang,” said Nilkare.

“This big one here, we’ve got a containerful of goods – like the samples behind us – some water, cooking oil and food items. This container will be filled up and in the next few days, will set sail for Buka. Our team in Buka will receive it and then hand over to the disaster relief team from the Bougainville government.”

Consort is contributing through free shipping. Bookings manager, Henry Keleu, said shipping a full container would normally cost under K10,000.

“It goes Lae to Rabaul, it’s about 2 to 3 days and then one day to Bougainville so it’ll take around 5 or 6 days,” said Keleu.

He said the vessel started loading yesterday so they should set sail today.