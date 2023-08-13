Relief for Motumotu

The tanks holding a capacity of 9,000 litres of water each, were unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Central Governor Rufina Peter, Vanapa Brown Rural Local LLG President Wayne Iorive, and Rigo North Rural LLG President Duri Tom.

For many generations, the people of Vanapa Brown and surrounding communities who settled near the Brown River in the Hiri-Koiari electorate have always used the local river as a water source to drink, cook and bathe.

In recent years, the onset of industries moving into the area has seen the river contaminated leaving many young children, youth, men and women, with waterborne illnesses making the river unsafe for drinking for many families living in and around the area.

Motumotu community leader, Francis Gibu expressed relief that the community can now have a taste of ‘good clean water.’

“We thank (the) Governor Rufina Peter for this, we are very grateful,” said Gibu.

Governor Peter in her address thanked the leadership, community and both LLC presidents for their support.

"There are four basic needs house, foods, water and clothes these are necessities of life and I'm happy that we have two water tanks here but we have a bigger problem we need water in the Hiri Koiari and as leaders these are what we need to look at. But the work of development is for everyone.

Governor Peter pledged to assist in putting up a resource centre in which the roof would also serve as a catchment to capture the water.