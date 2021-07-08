Reliable water supply for school

The Western Province school now has access to a clean, reliable water source following the delivery and installation of a water tank by BSP.

In addition, students no longer have to sit on the classroom floor during lessons after BSP Kiunga Branch handed over both projects valued at K30,000 to the school last month.

Head teacher, Pancres Lawrence, commended BSP for supporting the school and students.

“The students have steel desks to sit and write in the classrooms, which makes learning conducive for them,” he stated.

“The newly installed water tank will assist students have access to clean drinking water that will cater for more than 1,000 students who will now continue normal classes without being sent home due to water supply shortage at the school.

“Now our students are happy and they can enjoy and promote clean water consumption.”

The Kiunga branch team volunteered two weekends to help deliver the project for the school, assisting to paint a classroom exterior wall, setting the base of the tank while also assisting in the construction of the desks.

Branch manager BSP Kiunga, Ivy David, noted that BSP, as the leading financial institution in the Pacific, plays a vital role in giving back to the community in projects such as education, health, sports, environment and other community initiatives.

“We are delivering this project for the betterment of our community and the students.”

This is just one of 36 community projects BSP has delivered in Western Province since 2009.