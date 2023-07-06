Reevaluating development strategies

The event, sponsored by Australia, highlighted the long-standing appreciation for the churches' dedication to social development and service delivery in PNG.

Over the course of two days, participants from seven mainline churches, PNG Government officials, the private sector, civil society, and the international community engaged in discussions focused on fostering collaboration, evidence-based advocacy, community awareness and empowerment, and enhancing service delivery.

During the forum, Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Jon Philp, addressed the attendees, acknowledging the pivotal role of church networks and activities as vital support systems for remote and marginalized communities in PNG.

Additionally, he emphasized their significance to the growing urban population. The success of the Church Partnership Program, he emphasized, relied on the extensive reach and impact of this network, as well as the collective commitment of churches, government entities, private sector organizations, civil society, and other partners.

The Church Partnership Forum served as a platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities for joint initiatives and innovative approaches to address the development challenges faced by PNG. The event reaffirmed the commitment of Australia and its ongoing partnership with the churches and other entities, underlining their shared dedication to advancing social progress and improving the lives of the people in PNG.