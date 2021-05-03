Reconciliation for Youths

This follows a riot last week between youths of the neighboring villages that created a standoff and forcing some business houses in town to close.

The latest commotion has again raised serious concerns about the escalating law and order situation in the town and surrounding communities.

The confrontation also saw youths from other neighboring Kombiu LLG villages coming to backup the youths from Matupit resulting in a standoff.

Following a meeting at the NGI Police Headquarters Ralum in Kokopo,on Friday community leaders and elders from the affected communities,and the Rabaul District Administration including Kombiu llg,Balanataman llg,and Rabaul Urban llg met at the Rabaul District Office (Kurakakaul) to resolve the issue.

The meeting resolved to have a peace reconciliation which has been confirmed for next week Thursday 6th of May at Kuragaga Catholic church,in Rabaul town.

Assurances were stressed and granted by leaders and representatives of both parties that the youths have laid down their arms and wanted normalcy and peace to be restored.

Police have also assured political leaders,community leaders and the Rabaul district administration that police will continue to police the area.

The public have been assured that full normal business activities will resume on Monday with free movement of people including the Page Park Market,Shops and schools back in operation.