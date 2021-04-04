Reconciliation reached among Rabaul youths

The confrontation had escalated and caught the attention of provincial leaders and the police hierarchy.

The reconciliation ceremony was facilitated by Provincial Administrator Wilson Matava, Rabaul District Administrator Marakan Uvano, Works Advisor Bernie Wogan, police personnel led by Rabaul Police station commander Neil and all LLG Presidents from Rabaul District.

The youth from the four villages, led by their village elders and ward members, were bearing traditional ceremonial spears and shell money signifying the beginning of peace and friendship again.