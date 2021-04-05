Recognise womenpower: MP

Treasurer and Chairman of the Kavieng District Development Authority (KDDA), Ian Ling-Stuckey, recently issued the challenge to the people of New Hanover at Baungung village, ward 13 in the Lavongai LLG area.

Ling-Stuckey, who was accompanied by two of his KDDA Board appointed members, Glenson Yanga and Micheal Panda, together with staff members of the KDDA secretariat committee led by Ismael Passingan, presented K43,000 to the Bakomet Mama group in ward 13.

He advised the gathering that COVID-19 had damaged the PNG economy and that national government revenue in the 2021 GOPNG Budget is projected to be reduced by about K2 billion.

“One of the Marape government’s economic response to stimulate the economy has been to push funding into the districts – into the villages, to kickstart economic activity, consistent with advice from PNG’s multilateral partners.

“So I urge our mothers and daughters to use this money within the context of COVID-19 SME activities and start business activity within ward 13 in West Lavongai.

“I also ask for the patience and understanding of all mothers with this first time ever annual funding from the KDDA.

“Obviously we cannot provide service to all mothers at the same time but to those that did not benefit in the 2020 budget last year, I plead with the executive committee to ensure that those mothers be considered in the 2021 budget. Sapos yu no kisim lo fes raun, ba yu kisim lo seken, ted na fot raun,” said Ling-Stuckey.

(New Hanover women witnessing the presentation of K100,000 to Baungung United Church and K43,000 to Bakomet mama group on the 27th of March)