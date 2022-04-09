Reading Books For PMGH Children

Doctors in the Pediatric Ward said these books will entertain, and educate the sick children while receiving medical treatment there.

PMGH Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Beena Dagam thanked Hope Worldwide PNG for their kind donation and said they have a little library section downstairs for the kids and now it would be nice to add these books to add to their small collection on the shelves.



Hope Worldwide PNG Country Director, Priscilla Sine Mal presented the books and said, “This is yet another donation from HOPE worldwide PNG to PMGH through Friends of POMGEN.”



They would want the many children who are admitted there to have something to pass time and for learning, while putting a smile on the children’s faces.

Pediatric Oncologist Dr. Gwenda Anga was also present to receive the books on behalf of the Children’s Cancer Ward. She thanked Hope Worldwide PNG, Dr. Dagam and Friends of POMGEN for facilitating this donation.