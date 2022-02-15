Ranmana Childhood Centre Opened

New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan and members of the Provincial Executive Council and the New Ireland Education board on Friday, 11th of February, witnessed the event.

The classroom opening was made possible through a K120,000 grant from the New Ireland Government in 2019 and the sheer determination of the school board and local teacher, Daniel Lasvut.

Governor Chan congratulated Mr Lasvut and the school board for their persistence in ensuring the project eventually was completed despite the challenges.

“Lasvut and the school board stepped forward with tools, skills and the right spirit to invent your children’s future out of your imagination. Your struggle was not in vain.”

Two flush toilets, solar street lights and a permanent flag pole stand were also erected.

Sir Julius said the children will be equipped with the skills and knowledge to work smart for New Hanover and New Ireland.